Hezbollah MP Fadlallah: We Will Not Surrender to the Enemy—Nor Allow Lebanon to Surrender, Whatever the Cost

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah affirmed that no political initiative has yet been presented that could genuinely stop the ongoing “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon. He noted that the only framework Lebanon has is the agreement reached a year ago—an agreement that has been repeatedly violated by “Israel” without any accountability. Under these circumstances, he said, “there is no room to discuss anything before this agreement is implemented.” What is being offered to Lebanon today, he added, is either continued bloodshed or total capitulation to the enemy. Despite the concessions made by Lebanese political actors, the enemy’s government has offered nothing in return. “They want the country to surrender,” he said. “We are not war seekers, but we say clearly: we will not surrender to this enemy, and we will not allow Lebanon to surrender, no matter the sacrifices.”

Fadlallah delivered these remarks at a memorial ceremony organized by Hezbollah in honor of the fallen fighters Ali Ibrahim Shaaito [“Abu Turab”] and Bilal Mohammad Shaaito [“Abu Idris”], held at the Imam Al-Mujtaba [AS] Complex in Saint Therese, with the participation of Hezbollah officials, scholars, dignitaries and families of the martyrs.

He acknowledged that Lebanon is going through a difficult and painful period, but emphasized that facing aggression and challenges does not mean yielding or giving up the country “as an easy prize.” The enemy, he said, “wants everything,” and while the current situation is understandably distressing, Lebanon has endured grave crises before and has emerged from them. “The people of this land remained, and we remain committed to our land despite all this killing.”

Fadlallah highlighted the pressing questions among citizens regarding how to confront “Israeli” attacks and what Hezbollah intends to do in response. Can previous deterrence equations be restored? How can Lebanon protect its people, youth, villages, and towns in the face of “Israeli” assassinations and targeted killings—most recently the deadly strike on the southern suburbs that killed members of the resistance and civilians? He stressed that the resistance is now fully focused on meeting this serious and existential challenge. “Local and regional circumstances have changed since the Support War and the ‘Ula al-Ba’s’ battle,” he said. “The equations that shaped civilian protection from 1996 through 2000, 2006 and up to 2024 have shifted around us. We recognize the reality: we have entered a new phase requiring new performance, new action, and new equations.”

He reiterated that, following the position announced on November 27, 2024, the Lebanese state—with all its institutions—holds full responsibility for protecting national sovereignty. Although many Lebanese question the state’s role or presence amid the current events, Fadlallah said Hezbollah will continue urging it to take the necessary stance. “The state has many options if it chooses to act responsibly on behalf of its people. It can exert diplomatic, political and media pressure.”

Fadlallah warned that anyone who believes the suffering will remain confined to the South or to the resistance’s base is deluding themselves. While “Israeli” aggression targets the country, malicious voices inside Lebanon, he said, are spreading incitement, aligning with hostility against their own people, and ignoring the consequences of such rhetoric.

Reflecting on history, he said that since 1982 it has been clear that when the “Israeli” project weakens, its local tools in Lebanon also fade. Those who have “emerged from their burrows” today to attack the Resistance’s community will retreat once more, as they did after 1982. “They have not changed,” he said. “Their history is dark, and their only discourse is hatred and incitement.” He insisted that the era of 1982 will not return: “We have surpassed that stage. These groups will not take over the state, the authority, the parliament or the will of the Lebanese. Politically, they are a minority—only their voices are loud, backed by certain media outlets.”

He concluded by challenging these groups to accept non-sectarian elections if they truly believe they represent the majority of Lebanese citizens. “They are not the majority,” he said. “Even under current conditions and political balances, we and our allies represent more than half of the Lebanese people—and this will be evident in the upcoming elections.”