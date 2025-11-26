Lebanon–Cyprus Sign Historic Maritime Border Agreement

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon and Cyprus on Wednesday finalized a landmark maritime border demarcation agreement, marking a major step forward in bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

The deal was signed at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, followed by a joint press conference with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

Aoun hailed the signing as a “day of historic significance,” recalling that Christodoulides’s first visit to Lebanon took place the day after his election — a gesture he said reflected the depth of friendship between the two nations.

The agreement clearly delineates the countries’ Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs), paving the way for offshore resource exploration and joint initiatives in energy and maritime development.

Aoun thanked the Lebanese and Cypriot technical and military teams involved in the negotiations, stressing that the deal strengthens adherence to international law.

He outlined several fields for expanded cooperation, including renewable energy, telecommunications, tourism, and regional security, and highlighted plans for a joint search-and-rescue coordination center as a cornerstone of operational partnership.

With Cyprus set to assume the presidency of the European Union, Aoun voiced hope for deeper Lebanese engagement with Europe, particularly through progress on the EU–Lebanon Strategic Partnership Agreement.

He also reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to addressing irregular migration and called for sustained international support.

Aoun underscored that the agreement is inclusive and non-confrontational, saying it “targets no one and excludes no one.”

He affirmed Lebanon’s readiness to pursue similar understandings with other neighbors to replace “the language of violence and war” with stability and prosperity.