Palestine Qualifies for Arab Cup After Dramatic Win Over Libya
By Staff, Agencies
The Palestinian national football team clinched a place in the Arab Cup on Tuesday, defeating Libya 4–3 on penalties after a tense 0–0 draw in Doha — a rare moment of collective joy for a people enduring immense suffering amid “Israel’s” ongoing genocide in Gaza.
The victory places Palestine in Group A alongside Qatar, Tunisia, and Syria for the tournament beginning in December. Coach Ihab Abu Jazar praised his players’ resilience, noting the team’s unique mission: “We play for more than trophies — we play to send a message and bring joy to our people.”
After 120 minutes without a goal, the match was decided from the spot. Forward Oday Dabbagh said fatigue played a role but celebrated the team’s determination: “God helped us in the shootout. The team is improving and more players are going abroad.”
Captain Musab Al-Battat called qualification “a source of pride,” adding that “making Palestinian children smile is an achievement for every player.”
The win adds to Palestine’s recent football successes, including reaching the brink of a World Cup playoff and already qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup, despite massive structural and humanitarian challenges.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, “Israel” has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023 — underscoring the emotional weight behind the team’s achievement.
