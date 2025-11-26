Trump Cites “Self-Defense” to Justify Caribbean Boat Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

The Trump administration is privately framing its missile strikes on suspected drug-running boats in the Caribbean as acts of collective self-defense on behalf of regional partners, according to The Guardian, citing officials familiar with the classified legal reasoning.

The justification relies on an unproven assertion that drug cartels are engaged in armed hostilities against allies such as Mexico, funded through cocaine shipments.

On this basis, the administration claims the strikes target the cocaine itself, and deaths aboard the vessels should be considered combatant casualties or collateral harm, not unlawful killings, according to a Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel opinion.

The internal legal reasoning contrasts sharply with Trump’s public narrative, which frames the 21 lethal strikes — killing more than 80 people — as efforts to prevent overdoses.

A White House official said Trump “has not been making a legal argument,” despite the lack of other public justification.

If accepted, the position would mark the first time the US has argued that cartels use cocaine revenue to wage warfare rather than for profit.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the operations were “ordered consistent with the law of armed conflict.”

The legal stance coincides with escalating operations. The USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier, capable of striking land targets, has arrived in the region, reflecting Trump’s intentions.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also threatened Senator Mark Kelly with court-martial after Kelly and other Democrats urged military personnel to question unlawful orders.