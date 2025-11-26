Mamdani’s Win Challenges Pro-“Israel” Orthodoxy in NYC

By Staff, Agencies

Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York’s mayoral race may signal a shift in political norms around “Israel,” The New York Times reports. His outspoken criticism of its treatment of Palestinians challenges the assumption that unwavering support for “Israel” is a prerequisite for electoral success.

Several congressional challengers are now testing this dynamic. Representative Adriano Espaillat, covering Upper Manhattan and parts of the Bronx, faces a primary challenge from Darializa Avila Chevalier, who criticized his backing of arms sales to “Israel” and campaign contributions from AIPAC.

In Brooklyn and Manhattan, Representative Daniel Goldman may also face primary opposition. Councilwoman Alexa Avilés and Manhattan Comptroller Brad Lander, both vocal critics of “Israel” and its leadership, have expressed interest in challenging him.

Avilés emphasized the changing political landscape: “There is no denying that US taxpayer dollars are undergirding what is happening: the utter destruction of Gaza. You can now run for even higher office, as mayor of New York City, and say these things head-on.”

Mamdani’s win, observers argue, could embolden candidates willing to critique “Israel,” reshaping traditional expectations in Democratic primaries across the city.