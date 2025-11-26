Sheikh Qassem Sends Annual Message To the Mobilization Forces

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem issued an annual message to the mobilization forces, emphasizing faith, perseverance, and loyalty to the principles of the Islamic Resistance.

In his address, Sheikh Qassem highlighted the centrality of Islamic guidance and piety in the lives of the fighters, stating that success comes from sincerity in faith. He underscored the importance of allegiance to the leadership of Imam Khomeini and Secretary-General Marytr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as a source of guidance and protection.

The message stressed the dual nature of the fighters’ efforts, calling on them to pursue both material and spiritual development with efficiency and dedication. “This path is open for growth,” Sheikh Qassem said, citing the Quranic verse: “And those who are guided – and their God-consciousness is granted to them.”

He also reassured fighters that no matter the intensity of challenges, the rounds of “Israeli” and American aggression will eventually end. Quoting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Sheikh Qassem said: “Victory comes with patience, relief comes with hardship, and ease follows difficulty.”

The Secretary-General highlighted that victory is twofold: spiritual triumph in the heart and military success over adversaries, urging fighters to persevere to achieve honor and dignity for God, His Messenger, and the believers.

Sheikh Qassem concluded by framing Hezbollah’s resistance as a campaign under the banner of Imam Mahdi (AJ), aimed at justice and the ultimate reward in both this life and the hereafter. He cited Imam Ali (AS): “Mountains may vanish, but resolve and faith will remain… Victory comes only from God.”