Hamas: ’Israeli’ Strikes on Encircled Rafah Fighters A Major Truce Breach

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas said Wednesday that "Israel’s" pursuit, killing, and arrest of besieged Resistance fighters in Rafah’s tunnel network constitute a blatant violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, Hamas reiterated that the "Israeli" crimes against the trapped fighters are "conclusive evidence" of the occupation's ongoing attempts to undermine and shatter the ceasefire deal reached in October 2025.

The movement stressed that it had made extensive efforts through various political leaders and mediators, including full engagement with the US administration as one of the guarantors of the agreement, to resolve the issue of the trapped fighters and ensure their safe return home. However, "Israel" undermined all these efforts.

Hamas added that it had submitted specific proposals and mechanisms to resolve the fighters’ situation, yet "Israel" chose the path of violence, killings, and detention, obstructing the mediators’ work aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Resistance's heroic fighters.

Hamas held the "Israeli" occupation fully responsible for the fate of the fighters and called on mediators to take urgent action to pressure "Israel" to allow their safe return.

Hamas' fighters are a "unique symbol of sacrifice, resilience, heroism, and a representation of the dignity and freedom of the Palestinian people," the statement concluded.

The "Israeli" war machine has violated the ceasefire agreement in Gaza almost every day since it was reached in October.

Gaza Health Ministry reported 347 martyred and 889 injured since the October 11 ceasefire, with 596 of an estimated 10,000 missing recovered; total casualties since October 7, 2023, now at 69,785 martyred and 170,965 wounded.