China Issues Fresh Travel Warning for Japan Amid Rising Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

China on Wednesday urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan, pointing to escalating diplomatic strains and incidents of harassment targeting Chinese nationals.

In a statement published on social media platforms, the Chinese embassy in Tokyo said it had received reports from citizens stating that they were subjected to “unjustified beatings and insults” in recent days, some resulting in injuries.

The embassy urged Chinese residents currently in Japan to strengthen personal safety measures and remain alert, especially amid the rising number of incidents reported by the community.

It further stated that official data points to a rise in violent crime in Japan in recent years, without elaborating on specific figures.

In mid-November, nearly 500,000 China–Japan trips were canceled over a weekend, the worst disruption since COVID-19, the South China Morning Post reports.

The spike in cancellations followed Beijing’s new travel advisory, urging citizens to avoid Japan and stay alert over safety concerns—a rationale China has used in past diplomatic disputes.

Chinese carriers subsequently began offering full refunds on tickets bound for Japan, a move that is highly unusual outside of major crises and was interpreted by analysts as a sign that the government wanted the advisory to have an immediate impact.

The warning follows rising China–Japan tensions after PM Takaichi’s Taiwan remarks, which Beijing says threaten travel relations.

Following Takaichi’s remarks, Beijing escalated, sending coast guard patrols near the Senkaku Islands and Chinese drones close to Japan’s outer territories.

China also summoned Japan’s ambassador, warned against interference in Taiwan, and urged citizens to avoid travel or study in Japan over rising security risks.

Japan has significantly expanded its military presence in the region, conducting joint exercises with the United States and expanding missile deployments across its southwestern islands.

Recently, and despite Chinese warnings, Tokyo decided to go ahead with missile deployments near Taiwan.

The action is part of a wider military buildup in Japan’s southwest, with upgraded missiles and expanded Self-Defense Forces to bolster Taiwan Strait deterrence.

At a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Tokyo’s plan to deploy medium-range missiles on Yonaguni Island, 110 km from Taiwan, deliberately escalates tensions and risks conflict.