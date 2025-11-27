Iran Advisor: Hezbollah ‘As Crucial as Bread and Water’ For Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ali Akbar Velayati, has sharply denounced recent ceasefire violations by the “Israeli” occupation in Lebanon, asserting that Hezbollah’s presence is now “more essential than bread and water” for the Lebanese nation.

Velayati pointed to "Israel’s" repeated breaches of the ceasefire, reiterating that "Israel" has once again demonstrated its utter disregard for international law and established agreements.

“By repeatedly violating the truce and targeting the people of Lebanon, it has once again proven that it adheres to none of the international rules,” the Iranian advisor added.

Velayati said the constant, aggressive appetite of the "Israeli" occupation for “slaughter and plundering of other territories” makes Hezbollah an absolute necessity.

On the intense pressure from the United States and "Israel" to disarm Hezbollah and their promises of economic aid, Velayati said the recent statements from Lebanese officials suggest that the government “has also recognized the futility and emptiness of ['Israeli' Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s statements.”

Velayati condemned the targeting of Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai in the southern suburbs of Beirut on November 23. “This assassination took place in violation of Lebanon’s territorial sovereignty.”

He warned that the "Israeli" occupation attempts to realize its “illegitimate goals by creating terror and fear in Lebanon through the assassination of Hezbollah commanders.”

However, he added, Lebanon has a history of steadfast resistance and has proven its ability to stand firm against these provocative actions.