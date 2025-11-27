Please Wait...

Trump Escalates Pressure on Maduro, Warns of “Easy Way or Hard Way” as Tensions Rise in Caribbean

folder_openUnited States access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, saying he could “do things the easy way … or the hard way,” as Washington’s pressure campaign on Caracas intensified.

Maduro, appearing in full woodland camouflage, responded by urging Venezuelans to prepare to defend “every inch” of their homeland amid a growing US military buildup in the Caribbean.

Speaking before supporters in Caracas, Maduro invoked the legacy of independence leader Simón Bolívar, pledging to resist any foreign aggression. He vowed to protect Venezuela’s skies, mountains and plains, declaring it the “historic duty” of the nation to defend itself from imperialist threats. “I swear before our Lord Jesus Christ, that I will give my all for the victory of Venezuela,” he proclaimed.

While traveling aboard Air Force One, Trump refused to clarify the precise objective of his four-month campaign targeting Venezuela. Many analysts believe his administration aimed to force Maduro from power after what they view as a stolen presidential election.

The official rationale for the large-scale US naval deployment in the Caribbean is a crackdown on drug traffickers allegedly “flooding” the country with narcotics. Washington has accused Maduro of heading the so-called “Cartel of the Suns,” recently designated a foreign terrorist organization, despite widespread expert skepticism over the cartel’s existence.

“I’m not going to tell you what the goal is. You should probably know,” Trump said cryptically, adding he “might” speak directly with Maduro. He suggested that resolving the situation peacefully was preferable but insisted the US was prepared to act forcefully if necessary.

Trump’s broader strategy for Venezuela — a nation with the world’s largest proven oil reserves — remains unclear. Sources cited by the Wall Street Journal said Maduro and his inner circle believe US military threats are a bluff, convinced that only a direct troop deployment to Caracas could remove him. Given Trump’s reluctance to launch overseas ground missions, analysts consider such a scenario unlikely.

Still, with more than ten lethal US airstrikes already conducted against alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean, some experts warn that Washington’s next move may be strikes on Venezuelan territory. Douglas Farah, a national security consultant who advised the US government on Venezuela during Trump’s first term, predicted that the scale of the military presence makes further escalation almost inevitable. “I think we’re going to start blowing things up,” he said, suggesting the US might target a major Caribbean port linked to cocaine trafficking.

Farah cautioned that even direct attacks may fail to dislodge Maduro — echoing Trump’s unsuccessful attempt to oust him in 2019. Should Maduro withstand another US offensive, Farah warned, he would likely claim victory over Washington, making any peaceful or negotiated transition of power even more distant.

venezuela nicolasmaduro DonaldTrump UnitedStates

Comments

4 hours ago
