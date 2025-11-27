“Israel’ Uses AI to Track Soldiers’ Social Media, Curb War Crimes Evidence

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" military has rolled out a major AI project, Morpheus, aimed at stopping soldiers from sharing potential war crimes evidence on social media.

The new system has been basically designed to prevent military forces from unintentionally disclosing sensitive information on their social media, the ‘Zionism Observer’ said in a post on its X account.

AI-driven Morpheus will monitor social media accounts of "Israeli" forces and determine if any videos, texts, or images they post breach information security protocols.

It has been operating in a pilot phase with 45,000 personnel over the past few months, resulting in thousands of instances in which troops have had to remove information from their networks.

The launch of Morpheus underscores "Israel’s" growing concern over the legal risks posed by soldiers’ online activity, which could be used as evidence in international courts.

Earlier this month, the Hind Rajab Foundation [HRF] submitted a criminal complaint to the Czech Republic’s Supreme Public Prosecutor’s Office concerning an "Israeli" soldier’s involvement in the Gaza genocide.

The HRF said the complaint, filed in Prague by attorney Jan Taubl, follows an extensive report detailing Noam Tsuriely’s participation in war crimes, crimes against humanity, acts of genocide, and the public celebration of "Israel’s" devastating war against Palestinians in his musical performances.

Tsuriely's own social media records show repeated entries into Gaza, multiple deployment cycles, and direct involvement in destructive missions.

The Brussels‑based NGO collects and analyzes videos, photos, and posts shared by "Israeli" soldiers themselves on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, using this material as direct evidence in legal filings in different countries.

In October 2024, HRF submitted a complaint to the International Criminal Court [ICC] against 1,000 "Israeli" forces for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

The case was supported by more than 8,000 pieces of documentation, including social media footage, forensic reports, and eyewitness testimony.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Center for Prisoners’ Advocacy has warned that "Israeli" occupation forces have notably intensified their abduction campaign against Palestinian women and girls in recent weeks over accusations of “social media incitement.”

It described the measure as an apparent move aimed at suppressing voices that speak out against "Israeli" crimes, adding that over 600 women have been detained since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

The "Israeli" occupation has claimed lives of nearly 70,000 Palestinians and wounded at least 171,000 others since then.