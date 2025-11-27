Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

“Israel’s” Top Commanders Purged as Military Admits “Systemic Failure” on October 7

"Israel's" Top Commanders Purged as Military Admits "Systemic Failure" on October 7
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

"Israel's" military has dismissed several senior commanders and reprimanded others after its chief of staff called the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack a sweeping and "systemic failure".

The move affected top officials in intelligence, operations and southern command roles.
 

