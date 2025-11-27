- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israel’s” Top Commanders Purged as Military Admits “Systemic Failure” on October 7
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
"Israel's" military has dismissed several senior commanders and reprimanded others after its chief of staff called the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack a sweeping and "systemic failure".
The move affected top officials in intelligence, operations and southern command roles.
Comments
- Related News