“Israeli” Media: “Kiryat Shmona” Faces Population Flight, Growing Real Estate Crisis

By Al-Ahed New, Hebrew Media

“Israeli” media reported that “Kiryat Shmona” is experiencing a growing wave of population flight and a mounting housing crisis.

According to “Israel” Hayom, nearly 30% of the residents have still not returned to their residencies, reflecting the ongoing sense of fear in the settlement located in the northern part of occupied Palestine.

The “Israeli” paper noted that over 700 apartments are currently up for sale, while real-estate websites list more than 200 home-sale ads, in addition to a similar number of units available for rent — figures that highlight the depth of the housing crisis, despite a full year having passed since the Battle of the Mighty [Uli Al-Baas Battle] waged by the Islamic Resistance in defense of Lebanon and its people against the “Israeli” entity.

In a separate report, “Israel” Hayom said that only 48% of the residents of the border settlements of “Metula” and “Shtula” have returned to their homes since the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon was signed.

These numbers reflect persistent security fears among settlers living along the Lebanese border, amid a continuing lack of trust in their government and in the prospect of lasting stability.