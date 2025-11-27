“Israeli” Forces Martyr Palestinian Youth, Conduct Mass Arrests in Expanding West Bank Raids

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces shot and murdered a 20-year-old Palestinian Osama Kamil on Wednesday evening during a military raid on the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Kamil was rushed to hospital with a critical abdominal gunshot wound, but medical teams were unable to save his life.

Witnesses reported that “Israeli” troops stormed Qabatiya with foot patrols and snipers, firing live rounds, vandalizing homes, and deploying throughout residential areas.

At dawn Wednesday, the Palestinian Prisoners Society [PPS] documented a large-scale arrest campaign across the Tubas Governorate. Around 60 Palestinians were detained, including children, relatives of martyrs, and former detainees.

The PPS said the raids were marked by extensive destruction of infrastructure, with occupation soldiers converting multiple Palestinian homes into temporary military posts.

The Tubas area has seen an unprecedented surge in such operations, with roughly 330 Palestinians detained since the start of the year. The “Israeli” military continued its incursion into Aqaba, north of Tubas, for the second consecutive day.

Local sources also reported demolition operations targeting homes and commercial facilities in the Al-Ramadin triangle south of Al-Khalil [“Hebron”]. In Nablus, “Israeli” forces stormed the Balata refugee camp, raiding homes and disrupting daily life. Another raid hit the Kafr Saba neighborhood in Qalqilya, where homes were damaged and property vandalized.

Separately, ten Palestinians were injured after “Israeli” forces beat them during another major raid in Tubas. According to Kamel Bani Odeh, Director of the Prisoners Society in Tubas, 34 Palestinians were detained in operations spanning Tubas, Aqaba, Tammun and Tayaseer. Several homes were again taken over and used for field interrogations and searches.

Meanwhile in Al-Khalil, “Israeli” settlers assaulted three Palestinians in the town of Yatta under the protection of “Israeli” soldiers—another example of escalating settler violence across the occupied West Bank.