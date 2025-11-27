Iran’s Top General Warns of “Regret-Inducing” Response to Any Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi marked Navy Day with a strong warning that the country’s strategic naval forces are fully prepared to deliver a “firm and regret-inducing” response to any aggression.

Mousavi praised the Navy’s role in protecting Iran’s maritime borders since 1979 and highlighted its expanding presence in international waters.

He said these missions have safeguarded national interests and will remain “etched in Iran’s history.”

Referencing recent confrontations, Mousavi said Iran’s naval forces demonstrated complete readiness during the 12-day war launched by “Israel” in June, followed by US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

He noted that Iran’s retaliatory operations targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories and the al-Udeid base in Qatar, ultimately forcing an end to the assault.

Mousavi also highlighted cooperation between the Army Navy and the IRGC Navy, describing their coordination as a model of “intelligent deterrence” against regional threats.

He added that Iran’s naval forces play an important role in technology, education, maritime diplomacy, and securing stability across the region.