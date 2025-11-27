Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Pope Leo XIV Begins First International Trip, Calls for Peace and Christian Unity

Pope Leo XIV Begins First International Trip, Calls for Peace and Christian Unity
folder_openInternational News access_time 48 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Pope Leo XIV departed Rome on Thursday morning for Turkey, launching his first international trip since becoming head of the Catholic Church.

His visit, centered on appeals for peace in West Asia and reconciliation among Christian denominations, marks the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea — the gathering that produced the Nicene Creed, a cornerstone of Christian doctrine.

Turkey, a majority-Muslim nation, is the Pope’s first stop on a three-day tour that will include meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul.

On Friday, the two religious leaders are set to travel to Iznik (ancient Nicaea), highlighting the Vatican’s renewed push to bridge the divide between the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches, which have been formally split since 1054.

Leo XIV, 70, was elected in May to succeed the late Pope Francis. Before his rise, he spent decades as a missionary in Peru and later joined the Vatican’s administrative ranks, but he remained relatively unknown globally.

His first foreign journey is widely seen as a window into his geopolitical approach. “This is the first major opportunity to understand Leo’s foreign policy priorities,” Vatican scholar Massimo Faggioli told Reuters.

In an unusual protocol shift, the Pope is delivering his speeches in English rather than Italian.

Following his Turkey tour, Pope Leo XIV will travel to Lebanon on Sunday, carrying a message of peace to a country with the highest concentration of Christians in the Middle East and a long history of interfaith coexistence.

visit turkey international news PopeLeoXIV

Comments

  1. Related News
Pope Leo XIV Begins First International Trip, Calls for Peace and Christian Unity

Pope Leo XIV Begins First International Trip, Calls for Peace and Christian Unity

48 minutes ago
Trump Urges Japan: Don’t Agitate China Over Taiwan

Trump Urges Japan: Don’t Agitate China Over Taiwan

4 hours ago
 Iran, France’s FMs Stress Need to Reduce Tensions

 Iran, France’s FMs Stress Need to Reduce Tensions

7 hours ago
UNCTAD: Gaza, West Bank in Dire Economic Crisis Worst Since 1960

UNCTAD: Gaza, West Bank in Dire Economic Crisis Worst Since 1960

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 27-11-2025 Hour: 04:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc: Lebanon and its people have the right to take any measures necessary to curb the enemy’s hand and prevent its violations against our people and our national sovereignty.
The recent ’Israeli’ aggression on Beirut’s southern suburbs constitutes a fully-fledged crime, and the actions of the occupation threaten the security of all Lebanese.