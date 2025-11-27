Loyalty to the Resistance: It is the Right of the People to Do Whatever Is Necessary to Restrain the Aggressor

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc stressed that “it is the right of Lebanon and its people to take any action necessary to restrain the aggression of the enemy and prevent its violations of our national sovereignty,” holding the international community “legally and politically responsible for its failure to condemn the Zionist assault.”

The bloc convened its periodic meeting today, Thursday 27/11/2025, chaired by MP Mohammad Raad with the participation of its members, to discuss various political and parliamentary issues concerning Lebanon, Palestine, and the region.

In a statement issued at the end of the meeting, the bloc referred to “the blessed and noble martyrdom, bestowed just yesterday, upon the great jihadi commander Sayyed Haitham Al-Tabatabai (Sayyed Abu Ali) along with a group of his righteous mujahideen brothers—Qasem Berjaoui, Mustafa Asaad Berro, Rifaat Ahmad Hussein, and Ibrahim Ali Hussein.”

The statement added that “their ascension was a great sacrifice on the path of resistance, defending the homeland and its sovereignty, and upholding our people’s legitimate right to confront occupation and resist aggression—no matter how high the cost or great the sacrifice.”

The bloc emphasized that “the Zionist enemy’s assassination of these men in a residential building in the heart of Beirut’s southern suburb was not a preemptive act, but a continuation of its aggression—an explicit crime and a threat to the security of all Lebanese, undermining the stability of the entire country.”

The bloc continued:

“In the face of this aggression, its implications, and its clear messages, it is the right of Lebanon and its people to take any action necessary to restrain the enemy and prevent its violations of our nation, our people, and our sovereignty. The international community bears legal and political responsibility for failing to condemn this Zionist assault on a founding member state, and bears responsibility for safeguarding its security and its right to reclaim its occupied land.”

The bloc underscored that “the blood of the resistance fighters, the soldiers and officers of our national army, and our steadfast people will impose upon the criminal Zionist enemy a humiliating retreat and failure in achieving the objectives of its expansionist and aggressive project.”

The statement noted that “a full year has passed since the ceasefire, yet Lebanon has not witnessed a single ‘Israeli’ commitment to halting its attacks. Meanwhile, the Lebanese—and the entire world—have witnessed the enemy’s violations by land, air, and sea against individuals, homes, villages, civilian institutions, agriculture, industry, education, and municipalities, in addition to targeting civilians, Lebanese army personnel, and UN peacekeepers. All of this is occurring under suspicious cover and constant support from the American sponsor, who has reneged on its guarantees and behaves with arrogance and impunity.”

The bloc added:

“A year has passed while our people continue to be assaulted, our sovereignty violated, and our resistance committed—patiently and responsibly—to what it has pledged, guided by the national interest. The rights, security, dignity, and interests of the Lebanese cannot remain hostage to the whims of this racist and aggressive entity, which is restrained neither by international law nor by a state capable of defending its sovereignty and protecting its people.”

The statement continued:

“What is even more outrageous is that the occupying enemy, aided by a chorus of opportunists and surrendering voices, attempts to justify its attack on Lebanon and its people—portraying it, without any logic or legitimacy, as a ‘preemptive’ act against an assumed or potential response that might destabilize the occupation and defend Lebanon’s violated sovereignty.”

The bloc also noted that “in parallel with this same aggressive path, the enemy continues to fabricate excuses and false pretexts to violate the ceasefire in Gaza—killing Palestinians by the dozens, destroying their homes and livelihoods, razing their lands, especially in the West Bank, and escalating its security and economic pressure to render the West Bank uninhabitable as part of a larger plan to eliminate the Palestinian cause altogether.”

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc concluded that “what is called the ‘international community,’ along with its institutions and organizations, stands either as a complicit false witness or, at best, as a passive spectator unwilling to take serious and firm positions to curb US-and Western-backed Zionist criminality. This places all of them either in the position of partners in the crime or in the position of morally bankrupt hypocrites whose credibility has collapsed.”