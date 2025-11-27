Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

South Africa Receives Backing after US G20 Threat

3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Political figures and civil society groups in South Africa have strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington can block Pretoria from attending next year’s G20 Summit.

 The dispute escalated after Trump announced the suspension of all US financial support to South Africa and alleged that the government ignored “horrific human rights abuses” against white citizens.

On Truth Social, Trump accused South Africa of “killing white people” and allowing farms to be seized—claims widely discredited and dismissed as racist disinformation.

The FW de Klerk Foundation issued a firm response on Thursday, stating that South Africa is a sovereign and equal member of the G20 and “will not be bullied out of global forums by misinformation.”

The statement, released by Ismail Joosub, condemned Trump’s allegations as “wholly false” and a “torrent of disinformation.”

The Foundation stressed that G20 membership is not controlled by the host country and cannot be revoked unilaterally by any single state. The forum, it said, is consensus-based, not a “private convention where invitations can be withdrawn on a whim.”

South African officials and public figures continue to reinforce that Pretoria’s place in the G20 is secure and that the US accusations have no legal or factual basis.

