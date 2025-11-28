Imam Khamenei: US Defeated in 12-Day War Despite Its Most Advanced Weapons

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US suffered a clear and humiliating defeat in the 12-day war with Iran in June, despite deploying some of the most sophisticated military systems in its arsenal, including submarines, fighter jets and advanced air-defense platforms.

In a televised address on Thursday night, the Leader stressed that the Iranian nation “undoubtedly defeated both the United States and the Zionist entity,” explaining that the attackers “came to create chaos but were struck back and returned empty-handed, failing to achieve any of their objectives.”

His Eminence noted that, according to some accounts, “Israel” had prepared for this confrontation for nearly two decades, hoping to ignite internal unrest and turn the public against the Islamic system. Instead, he said, the opposite occurred: even Iranians who disagreed with the government stood alongside the state, producing an unprecedented level of unity.

Imam Khamenei said the US endured heavy damage despite employing its most modern offensive and defensive systems. “The United States was severely harmed in this war because, even with its latest equipment, it failed to deceive the nation or win its support. Instead, national unity grew stronger, and the United States was thwarted.”

Th Leader acknowledged that Iran also suffered losses, calling them the natural cost of war, but emphasized that the material damage inflicted on the invading forces far surpassed Iran’s own losses. Iran, His Eminence said, demonstrated that it “remains a center of will and power capable of standing firm and making decisions without fear of external noise.”

The confrontation began on June 13, when “Israel” launched an unprovoked assault on Iran, carrying out assassinations targeting senior military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. Over a week later, the US entered the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities, in what the Imam described as a grave violation of international law, the UN Charter and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Iran’s response included strikes on strategic positions across the occupied territories and a major attack on the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia. By June 24, Iran’s retaliatory operations forced an end to the assault by both the US and “Israel.”

The Leader then addressed the global outrage over the Gaza tragedy, calling it one of the most significant human disasters in the region’s history. He said the US suffered deep disgrace for supporting the “usurping regime,” noting that the world understands “Israel” could not have caused such destruction without American backing.

He said “Israel’s” prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is now “the most hated individual in the world,” and that the regime he leads has become “the most despised ruling clique.” Because the US stands with “Israel,” he added, global anger toward the Zionist regime has also spread to the United States.

Imam Khamenei pointed to US interventions around the world as a source of its growing isolation, saying American interference consistently produces “war, genocide, destruction, and displacement.” He highlighted the prolonged and “futile” war in Ukraine as one such example, arguing that Washington dragged Kiev into a conflict it cannot resolve and is now attempting to impose a 28-point plan crafted by President Trump and Russia — a plan Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly rejected because it concedes major territories to Moscow.

He added that US support for “Israel’s” attacks on Lebanon, its military incursions into Syria, and its crimes in the West Bank and Gaza further demonstrate Washington’s direct involvement in regional wars.

Ignoring rumors that Iran had sent conciliatory messages to Washington through intermediaries, the Imam called the claims “pure lies.” He said the US routinely betrays even its closest partners in service of the Zionist lobby, and continues inciting conflicts worldwide to seize oil and natural resources, including in Latin America.

He criticized Washington’s recent deployment of warships, surveillance aircraft, and special-operations forces to the southern Caribbean, which regional leaders say threatens Venezuela with a major military escalation. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has stated that “oil is at the heart” of US pressure on Caracas.

The Leader also underscored the need for nations to resist hegemonic powers, saying the spirit of resistance that formed in Iran can now be seen in global demonstrations supporting Palestine and Gaza — even inside Western capitals and the United States.

He highlighted the Basij as a model for any nation seeking to strengthen its resilience, describing it as a broad, inclusive force capable of countering enemy strategies in military, economic, scientific and technological arenas. He said scientists martyred in the war, missile designers and operators, doctors and nurses who remained in hospitals during the conflict, and even athletes who express their dedication to faith and country all belong to the Basij, whether formally or not.

Imam Khamenei urged the Iranian people to maintain national unity above all else, acknowledging existing political differences but stressing that unity — as shown during the 12-day war — is essential to the nation’s strength.

He called for continued support for the president and the administration, saying that governing the country is an immense and demanding task. He added that the government has already begun advancing several important initiatives, including the completion of projects begun by the late President Ebrahim Raeisi, and expressed confidence that the public will soon see the results.