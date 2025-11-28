Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at Memorial of Jihadi Cmdr. Sayyed Haitham Al-Tabatabai and His Companions

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at Memorial of Jihadi Cmdr. Sayyed Haitham Al-Tabatabai and His Companions
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a speech on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Beirut time, during a memorial ceremony marking the martyrdom of the great jihadi commander, Sayyed Haytham Ali Al-Tabatabai [Sayyed Abu Ali] and his companions—martyrs Mostafa Asaad Berro, Qassem Hussein Berjawi, Refaat Ahmad Hussein and Ibrahim Ali Hussein.

The commemorative event, honoring their sacrifices and dedication, will be held at Sayyed Al-Shuhada [AS] Complex in Beirut’s southern suburb.

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ahdonaeng

Telegram: alahed_news

 

Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at Memorial of Jihadi Cmdr. Sayyed Haitham Al-Tabatabai and His Companions

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at Memorial of Jihadi Cmdr. Sayyed Haitham Al-Tabatabai and His Companions

3 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at Memorial of Martyr Mohammad Afif Naboulsi and His Companions

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at Memorial of Martyr Mohammad Afif Naboulsi and His Companions

14 days ago
Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on Hezbollah Martyr’s Day

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on Hezbollah Martyr’s Day

17 days ago
Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on Prophet Mohammad’s [PBUH] Birth Anniv. and the Islamic Unity Week

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on Prophet Mohammad’s [PBUH] Birth Anniv. and the Islamic Unity Week

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 28-11-2025 Hour: 11:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot