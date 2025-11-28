- Home
Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at Memorial of Jihadi Cmdr. Sayyed Haitham Al-Tabatabai and His Companions
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a speech on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Beirut time, during a memorial ceremony marking the martyrdom of the great jihadi commander, Sayyed Haytham Ali Al-Tabatabai [Sayyed Abu Ali] and his companions—martyrs Mostafa Asaad Berro, Qassem Hussein Berjawi, Refaat Ahmad Hussein and Ibrahim Ali Hussein.
The commemorative event, honoring their sacrifices and dedication, will be held at Sayyed Al-Shuhada [AS] Complex in Beirut’s southern suburb.
Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @ahdonaeng
Telegram: alahed_news
