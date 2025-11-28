Escalation in West Bank: Raids, Settler Violence Surge

By Staff, Agencies

At dawn Friday, clashes erupted between Palestinian youths and illegal settlers in Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, as "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] stepped up raids and arrests across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian sources reported that groups of settlers gathered at the entrance of Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah, while IOF stormed both Deir Jarir and nearby Deir Dibwan. The incursions coincided with violent confrontations in Silwad as Palestinian youths resisted the simultaneous settler and IOF presence.

In Birzeit, near Ramallah, IOF arrested former prisoner Salama al-Qatawi after storming his home. In Nablus, troops raided the New Askar refugee camp and detained Shadi al-Rifai. Two children, Khaled and Sahlam Zein, were also arrested after their home was raided in Burin, south of the city.

The IOF entered Nablus through the Awarta checkpoint and expanded their operations to Kafr Qalil, east of the city, intensifying the military presence in the area.

In the southern West Bank, IOF stormed Halhul and Al-Dhahiriya, near Al-Khalil, conducting widespread search operations and home invasions.

In Tubas, military bulldozers were deployed in the town of Tammun, causing significant destruction to civilian property. Additional reinforcements were moved toward Al-Faraa refugee camp from the Al-Hamra checkpoint, escalating military presence in the area.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society [PPS] reported that the IOF launched a wide-scale detained campaign across Tubas Governorate at dawn on Wednesday. Around 60 Palestinians were detained, including children, relatives of martyrs, and former detainees.

The PPS highlighted that the detentions were accompanied by widespread sabotage, including the destruction of infrastructure. In several cases, IOF transformed Palestinian homes into temporary military outposts.

Explosions were heard in Qabatiya, near Jenin, as IOF fired flares into the sky. Similar activity was recorded in Habla, south of Qalqilya, and in Qaffin, north of Tulkarm, where flares and sound bombs were used during night raids.

The latest escalation follows a large-scale operation launched by the IOF and the "Shin Bet" agency in the northern West Bank on Wednesday. The campaign has seen expanded deployment, arrests, and settler aggression, particularly in areas surrounding Ramallah, Nablus, Tubas, and Jenin.