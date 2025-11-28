Resistance Continues: 13 Elite ‘Israeli’ Troops Injured in An Ambush in Southern Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Thirteen “Israeli” occupation forces were injured on Friday during an overnight incursion into the Syrian village of Beit Jinn, in the Damascus countryside.

Among the thirteen injured were three critically wounded in confrontations that broke out with locals, “Israeli” media outlets reported.

Reports indicate three “Israeli” soldiers were critically injured in the overnight raid, as “Israeli” occupation forces attempted to detain and abduct several individuals from Beit Jinn, whom they claim are affiliates of the Islamic Group.

Elite troops from the 55th Paratroopers Brigade of the 98th Elite Division raided the town of Beit Jinn, which is located just a few hundred meters from the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force [UNDOF] Zone. During their attempt to detain some of the individuals, gunfire broke out from locals, forcing a withdrawal.

An “Israeli” Humvee vehicle used in the incursion was subsequently left behind. Then, according to “Israeli” reports, the “Israeli” Air Force raided the area and bombed the abandoned vehicle. Among the three seriously injured troops were two officers of the 55th Brigade.

“Israeli” occupation forces said they detained three individuals during the raid, but the ensuing confrontations and “Israeli” strikes left at least ten people martyred in the Syrian village. According to the Syrian News Channel, several others remain trapped beneath the rubble left by the bombardment.

The recurrent incursions are adding to a pattern, as noted by Syrian authorities, of persistent “Israeli” military aggression in southern Syria, particularly around buffer zones and areas near the “Israeli”-occupied Golan Heights or former separation zones. These attacks underscore the continuing “Israeli” strategy of aggression across southern Syrian territories under the pretext of counterterrorism or security. The repeated ground raids, use of air and artillery fire, detainments, and abductions continue to represent a serious breach of Syrian sovereignty.

The toll on civilians, including deaths, injuries, abductions, and damage to homes, contributes to growing instability in affected areas.

Pointing to the increasingly volatile state in the Syrian south, around eight “Israeli” settlers reportedly crossed into Syrian-held territory from the UNDOF line.