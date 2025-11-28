Iran Defense Chief: Nation Ready to Deliver “Stronger, Swifter” Blow to Any Threat

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s defense minister declared that the Islamic Republic has reached its highest state of defensive preparedness, warning that any hostile move will trigger a response “firmer and more severe than ever before.”

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Thursday that the country’s Armed Forces now operate with full strategic confidence, real‑time monitoring capabilities, and superior battlefield awareness.

“Threats are tracked meticulously and without pause,” he noted, stressing that Iran’s focus goes far beyond surveillance and rests on maintaining permanent, high-level combat readiness.

“Today, with full strength and complete intelligence dominance, Iran stands ready to answer any threat decisively, immediately and far more intensely than in the past,” he said.

Nasirzadeh highlighted Iran’s performance during the 12‑day war imposed on the country by the “Israeli” regime and the US in June, saying the Iranian response revealed only “a fraction” of the nation’s actual defensive capabilities.

“We showcased part of our capability, but not the full spectrum of Iran’s defense capacity,” he added, emphasizing that large portions of Iran’s deterrent power remain intentionally undisclosed.

The minister recalled that the conflict began with a defensive phase in which Iranian forces downed hundreds of invading “Israeli” drones worth hundreds of millions of dollars and neutralized or captured internal collaborators.

This was followed by a second phase of retaliation led by the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], which launched hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles at strategic nuclear, military, and industrial sites across the occupied Palestinian territories.

The strikes formed part of Operation True Promise III, the latest in a series of anti-“Israeli” counteroffensives.

Nasirzadeh cautioned that any misunderstanding of Iran’s posture would come at a steep price. “If the adversaries succumb to miscalculation and attempt even the smallest act of hostility towards Iran, they will immediately encounter a response that they will regret,” he warned.