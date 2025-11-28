Larijani Slams US-’Israeli’ Moves on Iran’s Nuclear Capability As ’Foolish’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Secretary Ali Larijani said the American and "Israeli" attempts to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities are ‘immature and foolish,’ emphasizing the nation’s fully indigenous nuclear program.

Speaking to HUM News during his official two-day visit to Pakistan, Larijani said US President Donald Trump’s claims about halting Iran’s nuclear activities were baseless.

“The idea of the United States and the Zionist [regime] to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities is an immature and foolish notion, because the nuclear industry is an indigenous knowledge that we are pursuing with determination,” he said.

During the US-"Israeli" aggression against Iran in June — which claimed many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians —the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

Trump repeatedly claimed that the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities. War secretary Pete Hegseth also said on Sunday that Iran’s nuclear ambitions “have been obliterated.”

Larijani rejected the claims saying Iran’s nuclear program is a reality, and “the essence of this indigenous knowledge is in the brains of our scientists.”

He added that "Israel’s" actions, including assassinations and other terrorist operations, are “nothing but foolish,” stating that Iran has thousands of nuclear experts and that assuming its nuclear program has ended is “an immature and foolish notion.”

He stressed that Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons but is firmly committed to pursuing peaceful nuclear energy, adding “We will deal with these conditions, and if the enemies commit an atrocious act 10 times, we will face it.”

Larijani reiterated that diplomacy is the only real solution, noting “We have never rejected genuine negotiations, whether direct, indirect, or within the 5+1 format.”

According to the security chief, the problem arises when the other side predetermines the outcome, which he said is “a farce that merely carries the name of negotiations.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani said that Tehran-Islamabad relations are “deep-rooted and genuine,” grounded in shared interests, religious beliefs, and cultural proximity.

He noted that among Iran’s neighbors, Pakistan enjoys a particularly privileged position. “Both countries are pillars of regional power and can play an effective role in establishing peace.”

Larijani underlined that Iran and Pakistan can play complementary roles in the region. “There are no limits to expanding ties,” he said, emphasizing that both sides are determined to boost cooperation in all areas.

Iran’s top security official expressed regret over recent Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, saying both nations have suffered from long wars.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have sharply deteriorated in recent months, amid escalating border tensions and mutual accusations of harboring militants.

Larijani noted that Iran had asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari to specify whatever assistance they believed Tehran could provide, saying Iran is ready to play any role required.

“Pakistan is very dear and noble to Iranians,” he said, adding that Tehran is willing to give Pakistan “a carte blanche to use whenever needed”.

Commenting on "Israel’s" recent actions in the region—including its attack on Hamas elements in Qatar—and the Pakistan–Saudi strategic defense pact, Larijani slammed the "Israeli" attack as a “clear reflection of the entity’s adventurous nature.”

He warned that "Israel" seeks regional dominance with direct backing from the US. “Their common objective is for the entire region to submit or face destabilization.”

Larijani said events in recent months have convinced regional actors, including Saudi Arabia that “the region must rely on itself.”

While acknowledging that countries may differ in interpretation, he said stronger Muslim unity ultimately serves the interests of all regional nations.

Larijani criticized US-led initiatives, including the so-called Gaza peace agreement, as unilateral and illegitimate and reiterated Iran’s clear stance on Palestine, emphasizing that the future of the Palestinian people should be determined through a democratic vote.