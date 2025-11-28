Jafari: Iranian Retaliation Crippled “Israel’s” Military, Hidden from Public

By Staff, Agencies

Brigadier General Fathollah Jafari, advisor to Iran’s Armed Forces chief, said "Israel" is hiding the full extent of losses from Tehran’s recent retaliatory strike, which reportedly destroyed key military infrastructure and crippled operational capacity.

“The true extent of the damage inflicted on the Zionist [regime] has not been announced,” Brigadier Jafari said on Thursday while addressing a local event in Jiroft, Kerman.

“The harm it suffered was far greater than the official accounts; its operational capacity and infrastructure were destroyed,” he added.

After "Israel’s" unlawful attacks on June 13 backed by the US, Iran swiftly retaliated with missiles and drones, expanded its True Promise III operation, and struck the US base in Qatar, forcing "Israel" to accept a truce.

“The enemy thought that after years of secret planning it could catch Iran off guard, but the presence of the people, the Islamic Revolution Leader, the spirit of the volunteers, and the country’s defensive readiness overturned all the calculations of 'Israel' and the United States,” Jafari added.

He noted that the US and "Israel" had carried out ten years of intelligence work to prepare the people to hit the streets following the aggression, but the people’s presence was “the opposite of what the enemy had imagined.”

The advisor also reminded that the “treacherous” US-"Israeli" aggression came as Tehran was in the midst of indirect negotiations with Washington over its peaceful nuclear program.

Following the assassination of Iran’s top commanders, "Israel" did not expect Iran to be able to manage the retaliatory operation, he said, noting that, however, the mighty response was delivered by relying on the younger generation of forces and the country’s missile power.

The remarks came as military censorship laws in "Israel" restrict the publication of sensitive security information, particularly during active conflicts.

However, data examined by Oregon State University researchers in early July showed that Iranian missiles struck five "Israeli" military sites during the war.

The Telegraph reported that six missiles hit targets in the north, center, and south of the occupied territories. Among them were an intelligence center and a logistics base.

Radar imagery revealed blast damage consistent with missile strikes. Yet these hits were never disclosed by the "Israeli" military.

At the same time, "Israeli" officials admitted that Iran’s response inflicted massive financial losses on the occupation.

In late August, Ynet quoted the Tax Authority saying the damage “reached record levels.” More than 53,599 claims were filed in only 12 days.

The Weizmann Institute of Science, tied to "Mossad", suffered heavy damage. Businesses shut down for long periods. Officials warned indirect losses will be far higher.

“The direct damage is now estimated at no less than NIS 4 billion [$1.1 billion], and the indirect damage, which has yet to be calculated, will amount to several billion more,” said Tax Authority Director Shay Aharonovich.