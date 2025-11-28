Trump Moves to Halt Migration After DC Shooting

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite suspension of migration from what he called “Third World Countries” following a fatal shooting near the White House on November 26. The decision marks one of the administration’s most sweeping immigration actions to date.

The shooting left two West Virginia National Guard members wounded; Specialist Sarah Beckstrom died on Thursday, while Andrew Wolfe remains in critical condition.

Authorities identified the alleged gunman as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the US in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome. Government records show he was granted asylum in 2025 under the current administration.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he would “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover,” without clarifying which nations qualify or how long the suspension will last. He suggested the review would cover cases processed during the Biden administration as well.

Separately, USCIS Director Joseph Edlow announced a “full-scale, rigorous reexamination” of Green Card holders from countries deemed high-risk and confirmed that applications from Afghan nationals were halted on Wednesday night.