Berri Rejects ’Israeli’ Media Claims of “Imminent War” on Lebanon

Lebanon access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri dismissed circulating reports suggesting an “Israeli deadline” or an imminent "Israeli" assault on Lebanon, stressing that all such rumors originate solely from "Israeli" media outlets.

In remarks to Lebanese daily Al-Diyar, Berri said no international envoy had delivered any direct warning to Beirut.

He also denied claims that Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty had conveyed threats during recent diplomatic engagements. “No threat was conveyed to us,” he said, emphasizing that the reports amounted only to “a general atmosphere.”

Addressing Lebanese MP Ali Hassan Khalil’s recent trip to Tehran, Berri said the lawmaker attended an official conference and held meetings with senior Iranian officials, including Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani.

Berri said the visit offered a clearer picture of the political climate in Iran, particularly regarding any potential movement between Tehran and Washington that might influence regional dynamics or Lebanon.

He noted that the meetings confirmed “there is currently no communication channel or dialogue between the two sides.”

