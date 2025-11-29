NYT: Maduro Urges Sovereignty as US Pressure Campaign Escalates Behind Secret Trump Call

By Staff, Agencies

A New York Times report revealed that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held a confidential phone conversation with US President Donald Trump late last week, a rare moment of direct communication amid months of rising pressure on Venezuela.

While no meeting between the two leaders is planned, the call suggests that Washington—despite increasingly aggressive rhetoric—may still be seeking dialogue.

The Trump administration recently labeled the so-called “Cartel de los Soles” a terrorist organization and accused Maduro of involvement. Caracas strongly rejected the claims as unfounded and politically driven, arguing that such accusations are being used to justify US military buildup in the region. Maduro cautioned Washington against triggering what he described as a reckless conflict that could destabilize the Caribbean.

According to the Times, the call may reflect Trump’s tactic of mixing threats with negotiation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio—long known for his hard-line stance toward Venezuela and Cuba—reportedly took part in the conversation.

Since September, US forces have destroyed more than 20 vessels in Caribbean waters, which Washington says were tied to drug trafficking. These operations have drawn regional criticism, and Trump again hinted at potential action toward Venezuelan territory during a Thanksgiving address to troops.

Venezuela responded by placing its armed forces on alert and launching defensive drills to reinforce national sovereignty. Colombian President Gustavo Petro also criticized the US strikes, noting that some of the people killed were Colombian fishermen rather than traffickers—an incident that has intensified regional concern about the scope and accuracy of recent US military actions.