Lebanon Files UN Complaint Over “Israeli” Wall Built Inside Its Territory

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon has formally lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council over the construction of a concrete wall that UN peacekeepers have confirmed lies inside Lebanese territory.

In a statement issued Friday, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the complaint had been delivered to the Security Council through Lebanon’s Permanent Mission in New York. Beirut urged the Council and the UN Secretariat to take immediate measures to halt “Israel’s” encroachment on Lebanese land.

According to the filing, the violation centers on the “Israeli” construction of two T-shaped concrete separation walls in the southwest and southeast of Yaroun—both inside internationally recognized Lebanese borders. The structures amount to a seizure of additional Lebanese territory, in violation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and the 2024 declaration of cessation of hostilities.

The ministry called on the Council to compel “Israel” to dismantle the two walls and withdraw fully to the south of the UN-demarcated Blue Line, including from five sites it continues to occupy in breach of the ceasefire agreement.

The complaint followed an order from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun directing the Foreign Ministry to take urgent action after UNIFIL reported that “Israeli” forces had erected walls on Lebanese soil near the Blue Line. The peacekeeping mission said it has formally notified the “Israeli” military and demanded the removal of the structures.

UNIFIL reiterated that “Israeli presence and construction in Lebanese territory are violations of Security Council Resolution 1701 and of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” referring to the resolution that ended the 33-day war launched by “Israel” in 2006.

That resolution, which also served as the foundation of last November’s truce, obligates the occupying entity to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Israel’s” 2023–2024 attacks on Lebanon martyred more than 4,000 people and wounded nearly 17,000, escalating into a full-scale assault by September 2024. A ceasefire reached with Lebanon on November 27, 2024, required “Israel” to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory. However, it has kept forces at five positions, openly violating both Resolution 1701 and the terms of the truce.

Despite the ceasefire, “Israel” has maintained near-daily attacks on southern and eastern Lebanon. The Lebanese Health Ministry reported Friday that at least 335 people have been martyred and 973 injured by “Israeli” fire since the agreement took effect. UNIFIL has documented over 10,000 air and ground violations by the “Israeli” entity during the same period.

Lebanese officials have repeatedly warned that continued violations endanger national stability.

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem recently emphasized that US and “Israeli” demands to disarm the resistance were nothing more than a strategy to weaken Lebanon and expose it to future aggression, calling the proposal “a pretext” for war.

Similarly, Lebanese MP Hassan Fadlallah affirmed that Lebanon “will not be an easy prey” in the face of any renewed “Israeli” assault.