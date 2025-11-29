Iran, Gulf States Slam “Israeli” Entity’s Assault on Syrian Town of Beit Jinn

By Staff, Agencies

Iran and several Arab Gulf nations have sharply condemned the “Israeli” entity’s ground and air assault on the southern Syrian town of Beit Jinn, an attack that killed at least 13 civilians, including children.

In a statement Friday night, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said nations across West Asia have an inherent right to defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity against “Israeli” aggression. He described the resistance shown by local Syrian youths as a legitimate and natural response to the assault, and criticized the “Israeli” entity for its escalating violations of international law.

Baghaei also condemned the UN Security Council’s continued inaction in the face of repeated “Israeli” attacks on Syria and Lebanon, warning that such negligence risks grave consequences for global peace and stability.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry likewise denounced the attack as a “brutal massacre,” noting that “Israeli” forces turned to indiscriminate shelling after failing to advance on the ground.

Qatar said the latest escalation “deepens tensions and undermines efforts to achieve security and stability,” urging the international community to halt “Israeli” violations and protect civilians. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait issued similar condemnations, with Kuwait warning that the assault reflects a broader pattern of destabilization by the “Israeli” entity.

According to Syrian officials, at least 13 civilians—including five from one family—were killed and more than two dozen injured in the strikes. The attack unfolded Thursday night, when “Israeli” helicopters and drones struck Beit Jinn after “Israeli” forces entered the town and found themselves encircled by residents, triggering intense clashes.

Following two hours of fighting, the “Israeli” troops were forced to withdraw and reposition on nearby Butt al-Warda hill. “Israeli” media admitted that six members of the entity’s forces were wounded, three of them seriously.

Multiple resistance groups praised the residents’ “heroic ambush,” condemning what they called another cowardly act of aggression by the “Israeli” entity.