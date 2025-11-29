’Israel’ Weighs Escalation in Syria After Troop Injuries

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" is reportedly weighing expanded aggression in southern Syria if it confirms that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] militants were involved in gunfire at its troops early Friday morning.

"Israel’s" Kan news reported that the occupying entity has identified that some of those planning attacks against "Israeli" forces and the Druze community in southern Syria work for Syria’s intelligence forces.

It was unclear from the report to what degree they are involved with the HTS regime and whether their actions against "Israel" are known to Syrian authorities.

On Friday, "Israel" attacked the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus suburbs by helicopters and drones after the "Israeli" forces entered the town, killing at least 13 Syrians and injuring two dozen others.

Having been engaged in a two-hour fierce exchange of fire, the "Israeli" forces were forced to withdraw from Beit Jinn and reposition on the hill of Butt al-Warda on the outskirts of the town.

"Israeli" media acknowledged that six of the "Israeli" forces were wounded in the armed clashes, including three seriously, saying the occupation army was subjected to a “sudden ambush” that confused the forces and led to the intervention of additional reserve units along with warplanes in an attempt to open a safe passage.

According to an unsourced report from Channel 13, the "Israeli" forces could transition to conducting fewer abductions near the border and instead increase airstrikes to eliminate alleged targets.

"Israel" is reportedly preparing for potential attacks from Syria, which has condemned the "Israeli" aggression as a “war crime.”

Syria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the country “denounces… the criminal aggression” of the "Israeli" entity, adding that such acts aim to “ignite the region” in conflict.

The violent raid came a day after "Israeli" forces carried out a new ground incursion into Umm al-Luqas village in the countryside of the southwestern city of Quneitra.

The official SANA news agency said that an "Israeli" unit of four vehicles entered the village, raided houses, and then withdrew.

"Israel" has conducted repeated acts of aggression across the Syrian territory following the collapse of Assad’s government last year. "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his forces to push deeper into Syrian territory and seize several strategic locations.

Instead of resistance to the ongoing "Israeli" aggression, the HTS-led regime’s lack of action and its normalization overtures to "Tel Aviv" appear to have given "Israel greater leeway to expand its occupation and increase the intensity of its airstrikes.

Foreign-backed militants, led by HTS — a group that was previously affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist group — took control of Damascus and declared an end to Assad’s rule last December.