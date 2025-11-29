Peru Plans State of Emergency on Chilean Frontier

By Staff, Agencies

Peruvian President José Jeri announced Friday that the country will impose a state of emergency along its border with Chile amid a rising influx of undocumented migrants—mostly Venezuelans—attempting to enter Peru.

The decision comes amid reports that at least 100 migrants are currently gathered at the southern border, seeking to cross from Arica, Chile, into Peruvian territory. Many of them were previously turned away after failing to pass through the Chacalluta Border Complex.

The state of emergency "will generate tranquility before the risk of migrants entering without authorization," Jeri said in a post on X.

The migrant buildup follows inflammatory remarks by far-right Chilean presidential frontrunner José Antonio Kast, who recently warned that all undocumented migrants must leave or face detention and forced expulsion if he wins next month's runoff election.

"If you don't leave voluntarily, we will detain you, retain you, expel you, and you'll leave with what you have on," Kast declared in a video message released from the border.

Peruvian police General Arturo Valverde confirmed to Canal N that border surveillance had already been intensified ahead of the emergency declaration.

Military forces are expected to be deployed to key crossing points in the coming hours to prevent unauthorized entry.

The developments signal escalating regional pressure over migration management as political rhetoric and humanitarian realities continue to clash at the Chile-Peru border.