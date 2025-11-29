Why America Keeps Finding Hidden Hands

By Mohamad Hammoud

From Charlie Kirk to 9/11, USS Liberty and the History Americans Never Forgot

Americans aren’t drawn to conspiracy theories for fantasy; they’re drawn to them because their own government taught them that the official story is often the least reliable. Vietnam, Gulf of Tonkin, Watergate, Iran-Contra, Iraq’s fabricated WMDs, the 2008 bailouts, the Epstein prison “malfunction”—every decade proved that truth is optional when power is at stake. A recent YouGov poll confirms it: most Americans now believe “powerful people secretly decide the rules.” They believe it because history earned their suspicion.

When Charlie Kirk was shot in Scottsdale, Americans didn’t invent a Mossad conspiracy out of nowhere. They reached for the most logical explanation available to a population conditioned to distrust its own institutions: if something doesn’t add up, look for the hidden hand that Washington refuses to name.

Charlie Kirk: A Man Who Crossed the Wrong Donors

The speed with which Americans blamed the Mossad after Kirk’s assassination did not come from delusion. Days before his death, leaked texts showed him clashing with major pro-“Israel” donors who pulled $2 million after he refused to condemn Tucker Carlson. Candace Owens amplified his complaints that he had been threatened. Forty-eight hours later, he was dead.

For millions, that was more than coincidence. It fit a pattern they already knew: cross-specific interests tied to “Israel,” and Washington looks away, leaving the consequences to fall on you. Whether the claim is valid or not, the narrative feels familiar because the precedent exists.

USS Liberty: The Precedent That Never Died

Nothing shaped American suspicion of “Israel” more than the 1967 attack on the USS Liberty. Survivor accounts and declassified naval testimony show that “Israeli” jets and torpedo boats struck the clearly marked US intelligence ship, killing 34 Americans and injuring 170. The official explanation called it a mistake. Survivors said it was deliberate, meant to sink the ship and blame Egypt so Washington would enter the Six-Day War on “Israel’s” side.

Instead of outrage, there was silence. Lyndon Johnson shut down the investigation. Congress never held a full hearing. The message was unmistakable: if “Israel” kills Americans, Washington will bury the bodies and the truth with them. That is why Americans do not dismiss Mossad theories—they remember Liberty.

JFK: The President Who Pressured “Israel”

The JFK assassination fueled modern conspiracy culture, but the theory linking his death to “Israel” didn’t come from imagination. Kennedy demanded access to Dimona and pushed “Israel” to stop its secret weapons program. David Ben-Gurion resigned during the confrontation. Months later, Kennedy was dead.

Whether Mossad was involved or not, the conflict over Dimona is a historical fact. Americans connect JFK’s pressure to his death because every president who challenges “Israel” pays a political, and sometimes mortal, price.

9/11: The Century’s Defining Suspicion

The belief that Mossad had foreknowledge of September 11 comes from documented incidents. Multiple US outlets reported that five Israelis were detained after witnesses saw them celebrating as the towers burned. They were questioned and released quietly. That same year, Netanyahu said the attacks were “very good” for “Israel,” cementing suspicion.

Americans filled in the gaps left by a government that refused to answer basic questions. Once again, Washington’s omissions created fertile ground for alternative narratives.

Epstein: The Blackout That Spoke Louder Than Words

Jeffrey Epstein operated with impunity for decades. His closest associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was the daughter of Robert Maxwell, long linked to Mossad. Epstein himself appeared to operate as a foreign intelligence asset. Once in federal custody, the cameras outside his cell “failed,” guards “slept,” and he conveniently died before naming names.

No rational citizen believes this was an accident. When powerful interests tied to “Israel” are threatened, truth often dies first.

Conclusion: Why Americans Look for the Hand Behind the Curtain

The Mossad conspiracy surrounding Charlie Kirk wasn’t born in a Telegram chat. It was born on the deck of the USS Liberty, in the fallout of Dimona, in the smoke of the Twin Towers, in Epstein’s silent cell. In every lie Washington told to protect its allies while sacrificing its citizens.

Americans search for hidden hands because the visible ones have betrayed them. When the government lies, alternative explanations don’t just appear—they become necessary. And in the American imagination, no hidden hand has earned that suspicion more consistently than the Mossad.