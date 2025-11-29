Venezuela Denounces “Israel”, Urges ICC Probe Over Gaza, Syria, Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela has strongly denounced "Israel’s" ongoing attacks on Syria, Palestine, and Lebanon, calling them “unacceptable brutality” marked by relentless bombardments, civilian deaths, and the widespread destruction of communities, all carried out with apparent impunity.

In an official statement, Caracas accused "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of leading a “criminal and genocidal" entity directly responsible for these atrocities.

It further criticized the inaction of international judicial bodies, particularly the International Criminal Court [ICC], which it said remains paralyzed under external pressure and threats, failing to confront what it called ongoing barbarism.

“It is enough,” the statement declared, urging the global community to break its silence and take a firm stand against aggression, war crimes, and impunity.

Venezuela reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with the peoples of Syria, Palestine, and Lebanon and called on both the ICC prosecutor and the International Court of Justice to urgently pursue accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the region.

"Israel’s" actions across Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine reveal a unified strategy rooted in aggression, coercion, and the pursuit of regional dominance.

In Syria, its repeated airstrikes and cross-border assaults aim to shape the battlefield to its advantage and ensure no neighboring state can rebuild or assert independent military capacity.

In Lebanon, "Israel’s" bombardments and constant violations of airspace and territory serve as tools to intimidate the population, destabilize border areas, and pressure the country into security arrangements that favor "Israeli" control.

And in Palestine, "Israel’s" occupation is enforced through sustained attacks, raids, sieges, and collective punishment, most visibly in Gaza, where a genocide unfolded.

Viewed together, these actions expose a long-term project: to secure a strategic environment in which "Israel" alone dictates the balance of power, while surrounding societies remain fragmented, weakened, and unable to determine their own political or security futures.