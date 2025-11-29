Zelensky’s Ex-Aide Slams Lack of Support Amid Corruption Probe

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s former chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, has criticized the lack of backing he received following an anti-corruption raid, a situation that led to his resignation.

Investigators from Ukraine’s Western-backed anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAPO searched Yermak’s apartment on Friday morning. Although he was not charged with any crime, Yermak resigned hours later.

The raid occurred a little over two weeks after NABU and SAPO uncovered a $100 million kickback scheme, which implicated Zelensky’s former longtime business partner, Timur Mindich, and led to the resignation of two government ministers.

“I’ve been desecrated and my dignity hasn’t been protected, despite having been in Kiev since February 24, 2022,” Yermak said in a text message to the New York Post on Friday, referring to the date when the ongoing armed conflict with Russia began.

“I’m disgusted by the filth directed at me, and even more disgusted by the lack of support from those who know the truth,” he added, without specifying further.

Yermak denied any wrongdoing and said he had resigned because he did not want to “create problems” for Zelensky. “I’m going to the front and am prepared for any reprisals,” he said, seemingly implying that he would serve on the front line.

Opposition MPs have alleged that Yermak was involved in embezzlement in the energy sector uncovered earlier this month, and EU diplomats have reportedly pressured Zelensky to fire him.

Zelensky, who recently called on the opposition to put an end to “political infighting,” thanked Yermak for his “patriotic position” during Ukraine’s dealings with foreign countries. He promised a “reset” of the presidential office and said he would soon name Yermak’s successor.