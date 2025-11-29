Al-Quds Brigades Strike Back at IOF In West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said its fighters conducted a series of operations to counter "Israeli" incursions across the occupied West Bank.

According to the Brigades, fighters from the Tubas Battalion engaged "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] storming the Wadi Tayasir axis, targeting a foot patrol with a homemade anti‑personnel explosive device. Confrontations continued as troops pushed into the city.

In Silat al‑Harithiya, Resistance fighters confronted the IOF across several axes, responding to ongoing raids with explosive charges and direct confrontations.

A Toufan land explosive device was detonated against an IOF vehicle in the Al‑Ziyoud axis, and a Sijil guided explosive device struck an armored Namer vehicle in the Al‑Bir axis, achieving a direct hit.

Another Toufan explosive targeted a Namer armored vehicle in western Al‑Bir, inflicting confirmed casualties, and additional devices targeted the route of military reinforcements entering Al‑Ziyoud, disabling a vehicle.

The Brigades affirmed that their fighters confronted the storming forces with "appropriate weapons" across all involved axes.

It is worth noting that the IOF and the "Shin Bet" intelligence agency launched a large-scale aggression in the northern West Bank two days ago.

Palestinian Resistance factions condemned the attack, affirming that the Palestinian people will confront “with full strength and determination these crimes that the world continues to ignore.”