Ansarullah Condemns “Israeli” Strike in Syria, Affirms Damascus’ Right to Retaliate

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement issued a strong condemnation of the recent “Israeli” strike in the Damascus countryside, describing it as a flagrant assault on Syria’s sovereignty and asserting that Damascus has the full right to respond with all available means.

In a statement reported by Al-Masirah, the political bureau of Ansarullah denounced what it called the Zionist entity’s “brutal aggression” against Syrian civilians in the Beit Jinn area. The group said the attack represents yet another attempt to expand the occupation’s reach and destabilize the region.

Ansarullah praised the “heroic resistance” shown by residents in the targeted area, emphasizing that steadfastness and confrontation—not appeasement—are the only effective responses to continued aggression. “Jihad and resistance remain the necessary tools to face the enemy,” the statement said, adding that concessions only embolden aggressors.

The movement further stressed that Syria is entitled to respond to the “Israeli” assault using any and all capacities at its disposal, warning that those who fail to defend themselves risk repeating the grim lessons of history.

The statement also called on Arab and Islamic nations to stand united against repeated Zionist attacks, which it said target the entire Islamic nation rather than a single country.