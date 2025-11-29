Immigration Ban: Trump Targets ‘Third World’ Nations

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump escalated his immigration crackdown Thursday, imposing a permanent pause on migration from nations he classified as “Third World.”

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The list of countries includes Afghanistan; Burma; Chad; the Republic of Congo; Equatorial Guinea; Eritrea; Haiti; Iran; Libya; Somalia; Sudan; Yemen; Burundi; Cuba; Laos; Sierra Leone; Togo; Turkmenistan; and Venezuela.

Trump also announced an end to all federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens in the US, the denaturalization of migrants who “undermine domestic tranquility”, and the deportation of “any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization”.

The president’s comments come after Wednesday’s shooting at Farragut Square in downtown Washington, DC, near the White House, in which Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakamal—admitted under US asylum programs despite his CIA ties—killed National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom and left Andrew Wolfe in critical condition, highlighting flaws in Washington’s vetting system.

The shooting has emboldened Trump’s rhetoric against immigration. In his social media post, he berated the “politically correct” stance of Americans on immigration.

Trump slammed much of the US’s foreign population as “on welfare” and from “failed nations, prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels,” claiming refugees are the “leading cause of social dysfunction in America.”

He also targeted Somalis, accused them of taking over Minnesota, and falsely alleged that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar likely entered the US illegally by marrying her brother, continuing a pattern of racist and baseless attacks.