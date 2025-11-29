- Home
Russia Criticizes UK Media for Misrepresentation of Putin’s Comments on Ukraine
By Staff, Agencies
The Russian embassy in the UK has accused British media outlets of misrepresenting President Vladimir Putin’s recent remarks on the Ukraine conflict.
According to the embassy, coverage in certain publications, including The Daily Telegraph, included “serious distortions” that misaligned Putin’s statements with the UK’s official narrative.
Specifically, the embassy rejected claims that Putin said Russia intended to fight “until the last Ukrainian dies.”
Quoting him directly, the statement clarified that his remarks referred to some parties who allegedly insist on continuing hostilities in Kupyansk, a city in the Kharkov region, while criticizing US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
The embassy said these comments were mischaracterized and that such distortions “add fuel to the fire” and serve Western agendas.
Witkoff is expected to visit Moscow next week to discuss a US-drafted peace plan, which reportedly proposes Ukrainian withdrawal from parts of Russian-controlled Donbass, reduction of armed forces, and remaining outside NATO.
Ukraine’s European allies have rejected territorial concessions and continue supporting Ukraine’s NATO ambitions.
Meanwhile, Russian forces have reportedly captured over two dozen settlements, including Kupyansk, a strategic logistics hub, although Ukraine maintains that the city is still under its control.
