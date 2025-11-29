Maduro Vows to Protect the Sacred Homeland

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reiterated Thursday that the nation will resist any attempts to threaten its political system or sovereignty.

His remarks came during a visit to the Simon Bolivar Commune in the 23 de Enero district, where he reviewed the outcomes of the November 23 National Popular Consultation.

Maduro told attendees that the Bolivarian project belongs to ordinary Venezuelans rather than elite groups, saying it is "popular, not of the bourgeoisie."

He insisted that the nation remains sovereign, stable, and in control of its own future. According to him, a broad alliance has emerged "in defense of the peace of the nation," and he described the homeland as "sacred," stressing the obligation to protect it.

Addressing critics abroad, Maduro urged those "who threaten Venezuela" to focus instead on the problems inside their own borders.

He argued that Venezuelans understand their priorities and that the recent participatory exercise demonstrated that "the people nominate and the people decide," with the chosen initiatives intended to strengthen sectors such as health care, transportation, security, sports, and the productive economy.

Maduro dismissed outside pressure, saying that external aggression will not produce results and that those who act against Venezuela "are respected by no one."

He further said that the political model shaped by Venezuelans themselves represents "the most beautiful, broadest, and most complete democracy."

He reiterated that his administration refrains from intervening in the domestic affairs of other nations and only responds "when we are attacked," insisting that such responses are rooted in truth.

Concluding his address, Maduro declared that "Venezuela must be respected," noting that the country continues moving forward within a historic vision inspired by Simon Bolivar.

His remarks coincided with diplomatic efforts, when Foreign Minister Yvan Gil met with UN Resident Coordinator Gianluca Rampolla on Thursday to denounce rising military threats in the Caribbean.

During the meeting, Gil urged the UN to defend Latin America as a Zone of Peace, highlighting Caribbean military threats and the Bolivarian Government’s concerns.

In this regard, the foreign minister urged UN support to counter US military deployments, including nuclear arms, in the Caribbean. Gil also rejected the "false narratives" used as pretexts to justify aggression against Venezuela.

He further highlighted that the UNODC’s 2025 World Drug Report certified the country as a territory free of illicit crops and acknowledged the Venezuelan State’s efforts in this area.