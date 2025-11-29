Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Iran Expands Navy with New Base, Restores Sahand Destroyer

folder_openIran access_time 14 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s military leadership on Sunday integrated a new floating base into the Navy and presented the rebuilt destroyer Sahand, months after the vessel sank during an accident in Bandar Abbas.

Iran’s Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami presided over a ceremony where the floating base 'Kurdistan' was formally added to the Navy.

The event also included the unveiling of the destroyer Sahand, fast missile boats, multi-purpose unmanned aerial units, intelligent unmanned underwater vehicles, and coastal and naval electronic warfare, missile and intelligence systems.

Senior provincial officials from Sistan and Baluchistan, Hormozgan and Kurdistan provinces and families of Navy personnel also attended the ceremony, during which three families of Navy servicemen martyred on duty were honored.

According to the Navy, Sahand—the third vessel of the Mowj class—unexpectedly sank at a Bandar Abbas pier on July 6, 2024, after an incident.

Navy teams conducted 14 days of continuous technical and rescue operations to bring the ship back to the surface.

The floating base Kurdistan is described as a port-city platform capable of providing extensive support to naval and non-naval units at sea.

Officials said the additions are intended to strengthen naval combat readiness, highlight technical capabilities, expand weapons projects suited to emerging threats, drive innovation in design, and deepen strategic reach into international waters.

