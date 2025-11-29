Iran Commander: 196 “Israeli” Aircraft Destroyed In 12-Day War

By Staff, Agencies

Brigadier General Reza Khajeh, deputy commander for operations of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force said on Friday that Iranian forces shot down 196 "Israeli" aircraft and drones during a 12-day war with the Zionist enemy, describing the war as a direct confrontation with NATO and Western technology.

The senior Iranian air defense commander told local media that the integrated air defense network comprising both Army and Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] units never halted operations despite losses.

“We were not just fighting the Zionist [regime]; we were fighting NATO and the West,” Khajeh said.

He added that at least 33 countries assisted "Israel" in the aggression.

Khajeh said the threats included cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, stand-off weapons, loitering munitions and stealth fighters.

He rejected foreign media claims that Iran had been caught by surprise. “All air defense systems were on operational alert and monitoring the western skies hours before the first wave,” he said.

The first wave consisted of cruise and stand-off munitions, with no fighter jets initially involved, according to Khajeh.

He confirmed that 35 air defense personnel were martyred during the 12-day war, paying tribute to the 35 air defense martyrs.

Khajeh praised retired officers who volunteered to return to service and highlighted the actions of personnel who remained at their posts despite knowing their positions would be targeted.

He acknowledged weaknesses in some systems but said scientists and defense industries were already working to address them.

Khajeh vowed a stronger response to any future threat. “I give you my word: If the slightest threat re-emerges against the country, the response will definitely be more crushing,” he said.

He said Iranian-made air defense systems had performed well and described air defense as a relative and constantly evolving field.

Khajeh confirmed that many downed "Israeli" drones, including Heron, Hermes 450 and Hermes 900 models, were conducting command-and-control and targeting missions.

“By destroying them, we effectively struck the brain of the enemy’s command-and-control network,” he said.

He highlighted the severe impact of Western sanctions on military equipment, noting that Iranian forces were compelled to deploy second-generation aircraft and systems against advanced fourth- and fifth-generation fighters and stand-off munitions during the 12-day war with "Israel".

Despite these "unjust" constraints, which limited access to cutting-edge technology, he emphasized the unyielding resolve of personnel who refused to abandon their posts even when aware of impending strikes, underscoring a profound national commitment to sovereignty.

Looking down on the sanctions as futile attempts to stifle progress, Khajeh affirmed that Iran has channeled domestic ingenuity to forge ahead, with indigenous air defense systems proving their mettle in neutralizing over 196 enemy aircraft and drones