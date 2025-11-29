MP Raad: ’Israel’s’ Targeting of Hezbollah Leader Hits All of Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad denounced the recent "Israeli" targeting of high-ranking Hezbollah military commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai, calling it a flagrant act of aggression against the Lebanese government, the nation, and the Resistance movement.

“It is their right and duty to act in a manner that halts the Zionist violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty,” said Raad on Friday in an interview with the al-Modon news portal

He noted that the sensible approach is to compel the "Israeli" enemy to stop its hostilities and fully withdraw from the Lebanese territories.

“The useful stance that we call for and encourage is compelling the enemy to halt hostilities and withdraw, and after that, the border issues can be discussed, and we’re clearly against any political negotiations with the enemy,” Raad said.

The Lebanese legislator noted that US envoy Tom Barrack’s latest initiative has blatantly disregarded the 2024 ceasefire agreement between the "Israeli" occupation and Hezbollah, and “gone far in calling on Lebanon to surrender and normalize with the Zionist enemy.”

Hezbollah founding member and chief of staff Tabatabai, known as "Sayyed Abu Ali" was martyred in an "Israeli" airstrike in dahye, Beirut. His assassination, a major ceasefire violation, comes as the US backs "Tel Aviv", and Tabatabai had been key to Hezbollah’s formation, strategy, and battlefield leadership.

As for the reports that Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty warned Lebanon of an imminent escalation during his meeting with Lebanese leaders in Beirut on Thursday, Raad stated that Hezbollah has learned of the details of the talks indirectly.

“It is clearly driven by the Egyptian brothers’ good intentions, but it seems to be a preliminary proposal or as the Lebanese say ‘an idea spoken out loud,’” he added.

Local media outlets reported that Abdelatty had warned Lebanese officials of a new “Israeli” war on Lebanon.

Asked about Hezbollah’s relation with President Joseph Aoun, the lawmaker said it is “based on clarity and frankness.”

“To Mr. President, Hezbollah is a national component. It is not terrorist as the US administration labels it, and it has a recognized role in liberating Lebanon from Zionist occupation,” Raad underscored.

As for the relation with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Raad said it is subject to “the seriousness of the governmental performance and how much it serves the national interest.”