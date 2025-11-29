“Israel” Escalates Gaza Assault in Open Breach of Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] escalated its aggression against the Gaza Strip on Friday night, launching a wave of land, sea, and air bombardments targeting various areas it continues to occupy.

The intensified attacks focused on the eastern areas of Gaza City and the town of Beit Lahia, as well as the eastern sectors of the Bureij camp. Airstrikes also hit the city of Rafah and the towns of al-Qarara and Bani Suheila, located east of Khan Yunis.

Warplanes carried out multiple air raids on the Shuja'iyya and al-Tuffah neighborhoods east of Gaza City. Meanwhile, "Israeli" occupation vehicles opened fire and launched shells at the eastern areas of the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of the city. Simultaneously, occupation warships unleashed heavy machine gun fire and artillery shelling towards the sea off the coast of Gaza City, according to reports.

These escalations came in direct violation of the ceasefire agreement announced on October 9, 2025. Despite the declared truce, the "Israeli" occupation continues its raids and bombardments across the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 350 people have been martyred as a result of the ongoing violations.

On another note, a new demographic analysis reveals that the war on Gaza has caused an unprecedented collapse in population survival rates, with researchers estimating that more than 78,000 Palestinians were martyred between October 7, 2023, and December 31, 2024, and that the current death toll has likely already surpassed 100,000.

A study by the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research [MPIDR] and the Centre for Demographic Studies [CED] finds that "Israel’s" assault has caused a dramatic spike in mortality in Gaza, cutting 2024 life expectancy to nearly half of its projected level—one of the steepest demographic shocks in decades.

Researchers relied on public datasets from multiple humanitarian organizations and institutions, including the Gaza Ministry of Health, "B’Tselem", OCHA, UN-IGME, and the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

Due to the chaos of conflict and communication disruptions, casualty documentation remains fragmented and incomplete, a challenge the study sought to directly address.