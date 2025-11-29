- Home
Sheikh Qassem: We Will Respond—At a Time We Choose
2 hours ago
Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem warned that the assassination of great jihadi commander Sayyed Haitham Al-Tabatabai [Sayyed Abu Ali] and his companions constitutes a grave and deliberate assault, affirming that the movement reserves the right to respond at a time of its choosing.
