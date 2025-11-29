Iran Vows ‘Decisive Response’ To Any Threat

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of Iran’s Army Major General Amir Hatami said on Saturday that the country is fully prepared to deliver a crushing response to any threat against its national interests, stressing that Iran’s defense strategy is built on active deterrence.

During a ceremony marking the addition of the destroyer Sahand and the Kordestan vessels to the Navy’s fleet, General Hatami stated that “our defensive strategy is based on active defense and smart deterrence.”

“This means that we will not wait for the enemy to attack, and we have the necessary readiness for any decisive and crushing response at any point where our national interests require,” he added.

Paying tribute to the Navy’s sacrifices during the Iran–Iraq War, he said Iran’s power remains a stabilizing force for the nation and the wider region.

“Today, one cannot draw a distinction between the security of the region and the security of countries,” he said.

Hatami added that nearly five decades of experience since the 1979 Revolution have demonstrated Iran’s “constructive and irreplaceable role” in regional security.

He further noted that developments over the past two years have made clear “which countries are the disruptors of regional security,” leaving “no doubt for any fair observer.”

On June 13, "Israel" launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, claiming military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The US joined over a week later, bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in violation of international law. In retaliation, Iran struck strategic targets in the occupied territories and the US al-Udeid air base in Qatar, ultimately forcing a halt to the assault by June 24.

Iran's top commanders have warned that any new act of aggression against the country will be met with an even harsher response.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Thursday that the country's strategic naval forces are prepared to give a “firm and regret-inducing” response to any possible act of aggression by enemies.

Mousavi said that the strategic naval forces have proven their complete operational readiness in recent confrontations, particularly after the 12-day imposed war by the US and "Israel" in June, when they proved their ability to deliver a “decisive, effective and regret-inducing” response to any act of aggression or violation.