Growing Global Campaign Demands Freedom for Marwan Barghouti

By Staff, Agencies

A broad international campaign is accelerating to demand the release of Marwan Barghouti, the veteran Palestinian political leader imprisoned for more than 20 years by “Israel.”

Supporters say Barghouti — widely regarded as the only figure capable of unifying Palestinians across political, geographic, and generational divides — must be central to ongoing truce-related negotiations.

Backed by UK civil society groups, Barghouti’s family in the West Bank is working to thrust his imprisonment into diplomatic discussions.

Polling over the years shows Barghouti as the most trusted Palestinian leader in both Gaza and the West Bank, with many viewing him as a symbol of resistance, dignity, and national continuity.

The campaign is now appearing around the world. Murals reading “Free Marwan” have been painted across London by artist Calum Hall, while a large public installation has been unveiled in Barghouti’s hometown of Kobar near Ramallah.

A statement signed by international cultural and political figures is expected next week.

Barghouti was abducted by “Israeli” forces in 2002 during the second intifada and later sentenced to five life terms plus 40 years.

He rejected the legitimacy of the “Israeli” court, which the Inter-Parliamentary Union criticized as seriously flawed.

Despite calls from Hamas and several Gulf states, “Israel” refused to include him in the prisoner exchange linked to the October 13 ceasefire — a case even Donald Trump briefly considered intervening in.