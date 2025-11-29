UK to Ban Taxis for Asylum Seekers’ Medical Appointments

By Staff, Agencies

The UK government will prohibit asylum seekers from using taxis for medical appointments starting in February, following revelations that the Home Office spends around £15.8 million annually on such journeys.

Under the new rules, asylum seekers will be expected to use buses or other public transport, regardless of urgency.

Taxi travel will be limited to exceptional, documented cases, such as serious health conditions, pregnancy, or physical disabilities, and will require Home Office approval.

The policy follows a BBC investigation exposing costly taxi trips, including one £600, 250-mile journey to see a GP.

Many expensive trips result from relocating asylum seekers far from clinics where they receive ongoing treatments, including chemotherapy.

Civil society groups, including Citizens UK, have long campaigned for free public transport passes to ease access to healthcare and schools.

A pilot scheme in Oxford launched in 2024, and Scotland plans free travel for asylum seekers by 2026.

Currently, one free return bus journey per week is allowed, with taxis arranged for additional trips at significant cost.